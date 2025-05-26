This policy, set to be in effect from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030, is part of a broader vision to reduce pollution and make Maharashtra a hub for electric mobility in India.

The state of Maharashtra announced a major step toward a greener future. The government officially rolled out its new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, aiming for 30% EV adoption across the state by the year 2030.

This policy, set to be in effect from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030, is part of a broader vision to reduce pollution and make Maharashtra a hub for electric mobility in India.

The policy includes strong support for both individuals and industries. It mandates that all new residential buildings must be equipped with EV charging facilities. New commercial buildings must reserve 50% of parking for EV charging, and even existing commercial buildings will have to dedicate 20% of their space. In addition, every government office parking lot will include at least one EV charging station.

To promote the shift, the government has announced attractive financial incentives. Buyers of electric four-wheelers used for transport can receive up to INR 2 lakh, while electric buses are eligible for up to INR 20 lakh in incentives. A total of one lakh two-wheelers, 25,000 four-wheelers for transport use, and 1,500 city and private buses will be supported under this policy.

EVs registered during this period will enjoy complete exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax and registration renewal fees. They will also receive 100% toll exemption on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik expressways. A committee led by the chief secretary will consider expanding these benefits to more roads under the Public Works Department.

To support EV growth, charging stations will be installed every 25 km along highways. Public charging stations will also receive financial assistance through viability gap funding.

The policy goes beyond vehicles. It supports research and development in battery technology, green hydrogen, and vehicle-to-grid systems. A INR 15 crore fund will be created under the Chief Minister's EV R&D Grant to support this innovation.

Finally, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will launch new courses in EV design, battery systems, and power electronics to build a skilled workforce.

With this policy, Maharashtra has set the wheels in motion for a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable transport system—driving the state confidently into the future.