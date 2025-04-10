The country is poised to become one of the world's largest aviation markets, with a projected addition of over 2,200 aircraft to its fleet over the next two decades.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move set to bolster India's aerospace manufacturing footprint, the Ministry of Civil Aviation witnessed the signing of a contract between Airbus and Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd. for the production of H130 helicopter fuselages. Chaired by Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, the ceremony brought together key industry and government figures, underlining a growing synergy between India's industrial prowess and global aviation giants.

As per a report by PIB, th event, held at the Ministry's headquarters, was marked by the presence of Vumlunmang Vualnam, secretary of Civil Aviation, Remi Maillard, Airbus India & South Asia president & MD; and Dr Anish Shah, Mahindra Group CEO & MD, along with top leadership from the industry. The agreement paves the way for Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture and assemble complete fuselages of the Airbus H130 helicopters in India.

"This contract for the manufacturing and assembly of the H130 helicopter fuselage is a testament to the confidence global players like Airbus have in the potential of Indian industry," said Ram Mohan Naidu. "Since its inception in 2011, Mahindra Aerostructures has proven that even as a young player in the aerospace industry, it can deliver world-class parts and assemblies for major global players like Airbus."

The partnership is seen as a strategic boost to the government's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns, which aim to position India as a global manufacturing hub. According to the Minister, the deal, inked on Tuesday, is not just about another industrial collaboration, it's about setting "a new benchmark for aircraft component manufacturing."

India's ambitions in the civil aviation space are steadily gaining altitude. As Naidu highlighted, the country is poised to become one of the world's largest aviation markets, with a projected addition of over 2,200 aircraft to its fleet over the next two decades. By 2030, Indian airports are expected to handle approximately 630 million passengers annually, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 to 8 per cent.

This projected boom is matched by the potential of the aerospace manufacturing sector itself. "Over the next 10–15 years, the domestic aerospace manufacturing market can grow to a $10 billion industry," the Minister said, pointing to opportunities across structural components, avionics, and systems integration.

India is not starting from scratch. In fact, the country already plays a vital role in the global supply chain, with MSMEs and startups contributing more than $2 billion worth of components annually to original equipment manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing.

For Airbus, the company's engagement spans not just supply chains but also final assembly lines. The C295 military transport aircraft facility in Vadodara, inaugurated jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, marked a major milestone. The upcoming H125 helicopter final assembly line will add another feather to Airbus's India portfolio.

According to Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, the new H130 fuselage manufacturing project "will not only bring cutting-edge technologies and jobs to India but also catalyze the development of domestic MRO capabilities and a robust manufacturing base."

For Mahindra Aerostructures, the agreement is another milestone in a journey that began just over a decade ago. Its collaboration with Airbus for the H130 fuselage moves it further up the value chain.

The H130 itself is a versatile light single-engine helicopter widely used for passenger transport, emergency medical services, and law enforcement. Manufacturing its fuselage in India not only shortens global supply chains but also integrates Indian precision engineering into high-performance aviation platforms.