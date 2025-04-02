Another achievement for MLMML is surpassing the sale of 200,000 commercial EVs, a first in the industry. Notably, the Treo, acclaimed as India's leading electric auto, has exceeded 100,000 units in sales.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has established itself as India's leading commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer for the fourth consecutive year in FY25. The company's flagship models, Treo and Zor Grand, have contributed to the electrification of the L5 category, elevating EV penetration in this segment from 16.9 per cent in FY24 to 24.2 per cent in FY25. MLMML now commands a 37.3 per cent market share in the L5 category, maintaining its dominance despite increasing competition from both established manufacturers and new entrants.

In FY25, MLMML expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the Treo featuring a robust metal body, catering to customer preferences for enhanced durability. Additionally, the launch of the Mahindra ZEO marked the company's foray into the four-wheeled electric commercial small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment, further diversifying its offerings in the EV market. The Mahindra ZEO aims to replicate the success of its three-wheeled counterparts in the cargo electrification sector.

In Mahindra's March auto sales report, Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18 per cent and 83,894 total vehicles, a 23 per cent growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever."