Mahindra Still India's No.1 Commercial EV Manufacturer Another achievement for MLMML is surpassing the sale of 200,000 commercial EVs, a first in the industry. Notably, the Treo, acclaimed as India's leading electric auto, has exceeded 100,000 units in sales.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahindra Treo Plus

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has established itself as India's leading commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer for the fourth consecutive year in FY25. The company's flagship models, Treo and Zor Grand, have contributed to the electrification of the L5 category, elevating EV penetration in this segment from 16.9 per cent in FY24 to 24.2 per cent in FY25. MLMML now commands a 37.3 per cent market share in the L5 category, maintaining its dominance despite increasing competition from both established manufacturers and new entrants.

Another achievement for MLMML is surpassing the sale of 200,000 commercial EVs, a first in the industry. Notably, the Treo, acclaimed as India's leading electric auto, has exceeded 100,000 units in sales. These milestones underscore the growing acceptance and demand for sustainable mobility solutions in the country.

In FY25, MLMML expanded its product lineup with the introduction of the Treo featuring a robust metal body, catering to customer preferences for enhanced durability. Additionally, the launch of the Mahindra ZEO marked the company's foray into the four-wheeled electric commercial small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment, further diversifying its offerings in the EV market. The Mahindra ZEO aims to replicate the success of its three-wheeled counterparts in the cargo electrification sector.

In Mahindra's March auto sales report, Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18 per cent and 83,894 total vehicles, a 23 per cent growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
News and Trends

Venture Debt Now a Key Funding Avenue, Significant Funds Attracted by Fintech: Report

Venture debt deals with credit-based financing products that apply specifically to PE-VC backed early-stage startups, growth stage, or even late-stage in their trajectory.

By Prince Kariappa
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf