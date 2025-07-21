Makhana Tops India's Healthy Snacking Choices: Report Over 55% of consumers now seek preservative-free snacks, while 52% prioritise resealable, eco-conscious packaging.

Makhana, that unassuming fox nut once saved for special celebrations, has now become a star in the Indian snacking scene. Nearly 65% of Indian consumers identified makhana as their top choice for a healthy snack, marking a strong shift toward indigenous superfoods, according to the Farmley Healthy Snacking Report 2025.

The report gathered insights from a wide array of respondents spanning different generations, cities, and professions. It highlights how urban lifestyles, health concerns, and a focus on sustainability are transforming snacking habits across India.

Health is now a decisive factor in snack selection. Over 55% of those surveyed said they actively seek preservative-free products. Additionally, 52% preferred snacks that come in resealable and eco-conscious packaging, highlighting the growing consumer awareness around sustainability and waste reduction.

Akash Sharma, Co-founder of Farmley, said, "This year's report reflects a clear evolution from snacking out of habit to snacking with purpose. Consumers today are seeking flavour and functionality in every bite, and are no longer willing to compromise between taste and trust."

The data points to a rising demand for on-the-go snack formats, with 45% of consumers leaning toward options like energy bars and dry fruit-based desserts. Within savoury choices, makhana and flavoured dry fruits emerged as frontrunners, chosen by 36% and 19% of respondents respectively. The growing fondness for makhana also finds resonance with recent policy developments, such as the Indian government's plan to set up a Makhana Board in Bihar, as announced in the Union Budget 2025–26.

While traditional snacks such as chips, wafers and namkeen still find takers, with 14% and 10% choosing them, the tide is clearly turning toward healthier, functional options. In the sweet category, although chocolate remains popular, nut-based flavours like peanut butter and pistachio are gaining preference for offering both taste and nutritional value.

The report also highlights an emerging divide in consumer behaviour. Younger generations are increasingly driven by quick commerce and influencer content, with 43% of Gen Z and millennials ordering snacks weekly, compared to 28% of older respondents. Tier II and tier III cities are embracing regional brands, valuing authenticity and quality over mass marketing.

This shift signals a broader cultural change where transparency, reliability, and local connection matter as much as flavour and marketing reach.
