Malaki Raises INR 5.7 Cr to Expand Premium Beverage Presence The funds will be used to expand Malaki's presence in quick commerce platforms, premium hospitality chains, and to scale its patented Crystal Bottle product across major metros including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Ashish Bhatia & Mohit Bhatia, Co-founders of Malaki

Malaki, the premium beverage brand known for its innovation and sustainability, has raised INR 5.7 crore in a seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts, with participation from Maarc Ventures and the Dadachanji Family Office.

The funds will be used to expand Malaki's presence in quick commerce platforms, premium hospitality chains, and to scale its patented Crystal Bottle product across major metros including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

Mohit Bhatia, Co-founder of Malaki, said, "Malaki was born from our belief that Indian consumers deserve world-class products crafted by homegrown brands innovating for a new generation. This isn't just a better drink. It's a reminder that India can lead, not follow."

Founded in 2020 by brothers Mohit and Ashish Bhatia, Malaki has quickly made its mark with a premium portfolio that includes tonic waters, alkaline waters, sparkling waters, and ginger ales — all packaged in sustainable glass bottles. The brand shot to fame after its appearance on Shark Tank India and is celebrated for its patented Crystal Bottle design, symbolising its commitment to innovation and quality.

Today, Malaki operates in over 500 premium HORECA outlets, partnering with marquee names like Singapore Airlines, Ritz Carlton, and Hyatt across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. With a focus on design-forward products and sustainability, Malaki aims to redefine India's premium beverage landscape.

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, remarked, "Malaki exemplifies innovation and sustainability in a rapidly growing premium beverage market. We see tremendous growth potential in their vision."

Armed with fresh capital and strong backing, Malaki is poised to expand its footprint and build a homegrown brand that resonates with India's new-age, health-conscious consumers.
