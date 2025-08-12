Manastu Space Raises USD 3 Million to Advance Sustainable Satellite Propulsion The funding will be used to scale commercial deployment of Manastu's green propulsion and debris-avoidance solutions

Left- Ashtesh Kumar, Co founder & CTO, Right-Tushar Jadhav, Co-founder and CEO

Space-tech startup Manastu Space has raised USD 3 million in an extended Series A round led by venture capital firm Capital-A, marking its first investment in the space sector. Existing investors including Capital 2B, IAN, E2MC, the Bhagnani family office, Jeet Chandan, and other angel investors also participated.

The funding will be used to scale commercial deployment of Manastu's green propulsion and debris-avoidance solutions, and to develop technologies for in-orbit services such as refuelling, deorbiting, and mission life extension. The company is also expanding operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"At Manastu, our goal has always been to reimagine propulsion and satellite servicing from the ground up, making them safer, greener, and capable of extending mission life," said Tushar Jadhav, Co-founder and CEO of Manastu Space. "With our green propellant already demonstrated in orbit and key systems for in-orbit refuelling under development, we are well prepared to build the infrastructure required for sustainable space operations. The backing from investors like Capital-A allows us to scale globally with confidence."

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor at Capital-A, said, "What stood out for us was Manastu's focus on solving a specific challenge in satellite propulsion with a solution that is both technically sound and commercially scalable. Their successful in-orbit demonstration gives them a clear advantage, and the timing is right as demand grows for sustainable and efficient space systems."

Founded in 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, Manastu develops environmentally friendly satellite propulsion systems to reduce reliance on toxic fuels such as hydrazine. According to IN-SPACe, India's private space economy is projected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2022 to USD 40 billion by 2040.
