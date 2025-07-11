With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals will operate a total of 49 hospitals and approximately 12,000 beds, positioning it among the largest hospital networks in India.

Manipal Hospitals has signed definitive agreements to acquire Sahyadri Hospitals from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a global investment organisation.

This strategic move significantly strengthens Manipal's presence in western India by adding 11 new hospitals located across Pune, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, and Karad.

With this acquisition, Manipal Hospitals will operate a total of 49 hospitals and approximately 12,000 beds, positioning it among the largest hospital networks in India. The financial terms of the transaction were not officially disclosed, though industry estimates suggest the deal is valued at around INR 6,000 crore.

Ontario Teachers' had acquired a majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals in 2022. Under its ownership, the hospital chain expanded through various mergers and acquisitions. As of December 31, 2024, Ontario Teachers' reported net assets of USD 194 billion.

The acquisition aligns with Manipal's broader strategy to grow its pan-India footprint and enhance access to quality healthcare. The integration of Sahyadri Hospitals marks a key step in this ongoing expansion, especially in the western region of the country.