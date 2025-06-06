Manish Gupta Appointed as Dell Technologies India President and MD Gupta takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is stepping down to focus on personal pursuits and spend more time with his family.

Manish Gupta, Dell Technologies India President and MD

Dell Technologies has appointed Manish Gupta as the new President and Managing Director for India, effective immediately.

He will lead the company's strategic initiatives and sales operations across the country. Based in Bengaluru, Gupta will report to Peter Marrs, President of Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China (APJC), Dell Technologies.

Gupta takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is stepping down to focus on personal pursuits and spend more time with his family.

"I am excited to have Manish leading Dell in India. His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation," said Marrs. "I would like to thank Alok for the incredible impact he has made at Dell Technologies India and wish him all the best for the future."

Gupta brings over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, including more than 10 years at Dell in key leadership roles. Most recently, he led global alliances, channel engagement, and strategic planning for the APJC region. Earlier, he served as Vice President of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India, contributing significantly to the company's growth.

Speaking on his new role, Gupta said, "India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage. Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future."

Gupta holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. He is also a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.
