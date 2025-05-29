Mapmygenome Acquires Microbiome Insights to Boost Global Genomics Reach The acquisition also enables Mapmygenome to introduce its integrated genomics and microbiome testing to North America, providing accessible, data-driven health solutions across borders.

Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome|LinkedIn

In a move set to redefine personalised health and microbial research, Mapmygenome, an AI-driven leader in genomics, has announced the strategic acquisition of Microbiome Insights, a Canadian pioneer in microbiome sequencing.

The deal includes Microbiome Insights' CAP-accredited laboratory and a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, significantly enhancing Mapmygenome's scientific capabilities and global reach.

With over 1,000 studies completed for 600+ clients globally, Microbiome Insights is a trusted partner for academic, clinical, and industrial research. The company, co-founded by microbiome experts Dr Brett Finlay, Dr William Mohn, and Malcolm Kendall, will continue to operate as a premier contract research organization (CRO), supporting innovation in microbial science.

"The human microbiome is pivotal to health, and this acquisition positions us as a leader in this area," said Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome. "We gain exceptional expertise in metagenomics, transcriptomics, and targeted metabolomics to serve academic, biotech, and clinical sectors. This accelerates our North American footprint, aligning with our strategic vision of growth through targeted acquisitions leading up to our listing on the Indian market later this year."

The acquisition also enables Mapmygenome to introduce its integrated genomics and microbiome testing to North America, providing accessible, data-driven health solutions across borders.

"Joining forces with Mapmygenome provides the resources and capabilities to offer higher quality services to our clients and accelerate growth," said Malcolm Kendall, CEO of Microbiome Insights. "Our combined strengths will deliver a new standard of cutting-edge services for clients worldwide."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of genomics, microbiome science, and AI for global health innovation.
