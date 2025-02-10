Markytics.AI Secures USD 500K Funding from AH Ventures Fund to Revolutionise BFSI Sector The funds will be used to enhance product development, expand market presence, and strengthen client engagement, furthering the company's mission to transform financial services through cutting-edge AI platforms.

Markytics.AI, an AI-driven solutions provider in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, has raised USD 500,000 in seed funding in a round led by AH Ventures Fund, with participation from angel investors.

The funds will be used to enhance product development, expand market presence, and strengthen client engagement, furthering the company's mission to transform financial services through cutting-edge AI platforms.

Founded by Mohit Kokil and Aishwarya Patharkar, along with core team members Aafan, Kunal, Aman, and Hitesh, Markytics.AI began as a four-member startup and has grown into a profitable organisation with a team of over 50 professionals. Operating in the BFSI space, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering AI-powered solutions that improve collections, customer grievance management, marketing, and retention.

Markytics.AI's flagship products include:

  • Smart Collect: An AI-driven EMI collection platform that optimizes recovery processes.
  • Smart LOS: A loan origination system that automates workflows for faster approvals.
  • Cred Inspect: A fraud detection tool that mitigates financial risks.

The company's AI-enabled voice bot, currently handling over one million calls daily, has been widely recognized for its efficiency. Markytics.AI serves over 20 BFSI clients, reaching more than 3 million active users through partnerships with prominent institutions such as IDBI Bank, Kotak Bank, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

"With our AI platforms and AI Agents, we're set to redefine how humans communicate," said Mohit Kokil, Founder of Markytics.AI. "By combining innovation with practicality, we ensure our clients achieve tangible business outcomes—whether that's higher revenue, cost savings, or improved service quality."

Amit D Kumar, Partner at ah! Ventures Fund stated, "FinTech powered by AI to enhance productivity thereby improving profitability is something that attracted us to Markytics. Backed by solid founders and a team of executors, which is a great recipe for success, I am sure Markytics will be a story to follow in the times to come. We are happy to be part of their journey and would love to continue doing so in the future".

AH Ventures Fund is one of the early-stage fundraising platforms, facilitating investments of up to USD 10 million. With a portfolio of 141 startups and USD 59 million invested across 252 deals, AH Ventures has achieved 20 exits and 57 follow-on rounds to date.
