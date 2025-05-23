This deal will add up to 84 Fern-branded hotels and around 6,000 rooms to Marriott's India portfolio—making it one of the largest multi-unit transactions in the country's hospitality sector.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark collaboration set to reshape the midscale hospitality landscape, CG Hospitality Global, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global and majority stakeholder in Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), has joined forces with Marriott International to launch Series by Marriott™—a bold new brand aimed at midscale and upscale travelers.

The alliance is anchored by the integration of The Fern portfolio, a revered eco-sensitive hotel chain in India. "This strategic collaboration represents more than just a portfolio expansion—it's the alignment of two shared visions to redefine the mid-market hospitality landscape," said Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global. "With this partnership, we're now setting our sights on taking The Fern to 500 hotels by 2030… This is a defining moment for The Fern and a bold new chapter for Indian hospitality."

CHPL currently operates over 120 hotels in 90 cities, with 40 more properties underway. This deal will add up to 84 Fern-branded hotels and around 6,000 rooms to Marriott's India portfolio—making it one of the largest multi-unit transactions in the country's hospitality sector. Additionally, Marriott will make a strategic equity investment in CHPL and enter a long-term co-branding agreement for The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat brands.

The move is transformative for both organisations. The Fern will now benefit from Marriott's digital systems, global distribution platforms, and its renowned Marriott Bonvoy™ loyalty program, which boasts over 237 million members. Yet, the brand will retain its local spirit and operational independence.

"Series by Marriott furthers Marriott's commitment to delivering lodging offerings in the right place at the right price with basics done well," said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International. "We are thrilled to launch Series by Marriott through our founding deal with CHPL."

This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to sustainability, responsible growth, and serving emerging and culturally vibrant destinations. It also underscores CG Hospitality's expanding global presence, with a portfolio of 195 hotels across 12 countries. Recently, CG and Marriott announced the conversion of The Farm at San Benito in the Philippines into an Autograph Collection resort, furthering their shared vision.

Together, CG Hospitality and Marriott are not just growing their portfolios—they are setting a new benchmark for the future of hospitality in India and beyond.