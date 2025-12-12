The company said that this combination brings together two iconic businesses with beloved brands, storied legacies, with capabilities that shape the future of snacking.

Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned, global company in pet care, snacking, and food, has announced the acquisition of Kellanova, whose portfolio includes Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR, and Kellogg's international cereal brands.

The company said that this combination brings together two iconic businesses with beloved brands, storied legacies, with capabilities that shape the future of snacking.

Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Snacking, said, "Today marks a transformative moment, and I'm excited to welcome Kellanova to Mars. United by more than a century of pioneering new categories and building iconic brands, Mars and Kellanova are joining forces to shape the future of snacking. With more than 50,000 Mars Snacking Associates and partners around the world, we're now positioned to bring consumers more of the brands they love and new innovations — while continuing to advance our sustainability commitments and invest for the long term."

The new Mars Snacking will operate in snacking categories, adding Kellanova's billion-dollar brands – Pringles, Cheez-It, and Kellogg's to the Mars business. The existing Mars portfolio includes billion-dollar snacking and confectionery brands like SNICKERS, M&M'S, TWIX, DOVE, SKITTLES, and EXTRA, as well as KIND and Nature's Bakery.

According to the company, the addition of Kellanova will also expand the portfolio of Accelerator, a division of Mars Snacking that has complementary brands like RXBAR, Nutri-Grain bars, and Special K bars.

Mars had announced earlier in August that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars agreed to acquire Kellanova. The transaction received Kellanova's shareowner approval in November and received all required regulatory approvals as of December 8, 2025.