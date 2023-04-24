Martech Startup Growth Heads Secures Undisclosed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Growth Heads, a martech startup recently received funding from BizDateUp Technologies and Entremax Global Solutions, to help scale the thriving firm. The funding amount is undisclosed, but it will be used for team expansion, research and taking the company forward.

Founded by Sohil Srivastava and Utkarsh Natta, Growth Heads' goal is to assist brands in reaching their target audiences across the country. They are poised to revolutionize the marketing and advertising industry by creating winning campaigns heard nationwide. Influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements, public relations, affiliate marketing, billboard & airport advertising, cinema & television advertisements, newspaper advertisements, and digital marketing are among the services claimed to be offered by the company.

Growth Heads has already worked with over 100 brands and completed over 220 projects without incurring a loss since its inception in 2020. The company has achieved this success by prioritizing profits in its business model. Through the use of AI and implementing cutting edge technology, they provide tailor made working solutions to the brands, thus increasing the ROI. As the founders of Growth Heads continue to drive their company forward, their ambition, vision, and dedication sets them apart as true disruptors in the marketing and advertising domain, claimed by the company in a statement.