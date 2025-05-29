The MoU aims to promote collaboration between Indian and Japanese startups by creating new business opportunities and expanding access to each other's innovation ecosystems.

In a significant move to foster cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The MoU aims to promote collaboration between Indian and Japanese startups by creating new business opportunities and expanding access to each other's innovation ecosystems.

The agreement was formally exchanged between Dr Tapan Sahoo, Executive Officer – Digital Enterprise at Maruti Suzuki, and Takashi Suzuki, Chief Director General of JETRO India. The ceremony was held in the presence of Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

Through this MoU, startups from India will gain access to Japan's robust startup and innovation network, while Japanese startups will be welcomed into India's vibrant and fast-growing entrepreneurial landscape. This two-way collaboration is expected to unlock new synergies in mobility, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

Startups participating in Maruti Suzuki's four flagship innovation programs—Accelerator, Incubation, Mobility Challenge, and Nurture—will be eligible to join this initiative.

JETRO will facilitate Japanese startup participation, offering them exposure to India's dynamic market and innovation-driven opportunities.

Hisashi Takeuchi remarked, "Startups are key drivers of innovation and economic growth. With this MoU, we aim to open new doors for Indian startups to explore the Japanese market and strengthen bilateral technological ties."

Takashi Suzuki added, "Maruti Suzuki is a shining example of India-Japan collaboration. This partnership will deepen our ties and foster innovation-led economic growth in both nations."

Maruti Suzuki's innovation ecosystem continues to evolve as a critical bridge between industry needs and startup capabilities. With the support of JETRO, the company is now poised to take its startup engagement global, creating a win-win for businesses in both countries.

This MoU is not just a partnership—it is a forward-looking step toward building a global startup network that thrives on innovation, mutual support, and shared vision between India and Japan.