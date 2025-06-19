Out of 26 participating startups: 19 from India and 7 from Germany — the finalists showcased AI-driven innovations in fields like cybersecurity, EV infrastructure, road safety, and quality control.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the winners of the 9th Cohort of its flagship Accelerator program. This year's winners include six Indian startups — Frinks AI, mistEO, Adagrad, Com Olho, ProSolvr, and Eligere, along with three German startups — Caire AI, Syn2Core, and Talonic, under the newly introduced Global Startups category.

This is the first cohort to feature global participation, marking a key milestone in the program's journey. All nine winning startups will now engage in a proof of concept (PoC) with Maruti Suzuki, where they will test and validate their technologies in real-world conditions in collaboration with the company's teams.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Startups bring fresh thinking and new ideas. Through the Maruti Suzuki Accelerator program, we have been working with them to co-create future-ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space."

"The participation of global startups, this cohort onwards, marks a new milestone in this journey. It further supports our efforts to contribute meaningfully to 'Make in India' and 'Startup India' initiatives of the Government. We welcome the winning startups to join us in our mission to offer 'Joy of Mobility' to as many people as possible," he added.

Out of 26 participating startups: 19 from India and 7 from Germany — the finalists showcased AI-driven innovations in fields like cybersecurity, EV infrastructure, road safety, and quality control. These solutions aim to boost operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience, aligning with Maruti Suzuki's long-term business growth plans.

Over the past six years, Maruti Suzuki claims to have screened over 5,000 startups, engaged with 150, and partnered with 25. The company runs multiple innovation initiatives, including the Maruti Suzuki Accelerator (launched in 2019), the Incubation Program (2020), the Mobility Challenge (2021), and the Nurture pre-incubation program (2023).