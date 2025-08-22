Marwari Catalysts Launches INR 4,000 Cr Impact-Driven Fund The initiative, supported by more than 150 co-investors, family offices and over 200 global mentors, marks the accelerator's expansion into Dubai and Singapore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sushil Sharma, Founder of Marwari Catalysts|LinkedIn

Marwari Catalysts (MCats), a startup accelerator based in Jodhpur, has unveiled plans to build an impact-driven portfolio worth INR 4,000 crore by 2027.

The initiative, supported by more than 150 co-investors, family offices and over 200 global mentors, marks the accelerator's expansion into Dubai and Singapore.

"We believe valuations shouldn't eclipse values," said Sushil Sharma, Founder of Marwari Catalysts. "This fund is our blueprint for a more resilient and inclusive India. Success isn't just about unicorns; it's about building companies that improve lives and create lasting social change."

Since its inception, MCats has backed more than 100 early-stage ventures across India, creating over 5,000 jobs. Around 35 percent of its portfolio firms are led by women co-founders, with women also holding significant leadership positions.

The accelerator aligns its mission with UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on education, gender equality, employment, sustainability and climate action.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

A Big 4 Firm Is Cutting Back on Entry-Level Hiring, According to a Leaked Slideshow

PwC's acceptance rate is already notoriously low, hovering around 5% for internships and 2.5% for full-time roles.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs for Older Adults (With the Least Physical Labor), According to a New Report

A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Business That Thrives Through Constant Disruption — and How You Can Too

Change is moving faster than ever — but I've learned there's one thing that keeps my business grounded, no matter what comes next.

By Aaron Vaccaro
News and Trends

International Entrepreneurs Day: What Founders Need to do to Catch the Deep-Tech Bus

Industry leaders highlight what it will take for Indian startups to build deep-tech ventures that can compete globally

By Shivani Tiwari
Leadership

This Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Where You Need to Look For Your Next Investment — Here's Why

The next trillion-dollar industry won't be social media, crypto or even AI. It will be longevity — the business of extending not just how we live, but how well we live. And the leaders who understand this now will own the future.

By Rejna Alaaldin