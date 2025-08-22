The initiative, supported by more than 150 co-investors, family offices and over 200 global mentors, marks the accelerator's expansion into Dubai and Singapore.

Marwari Catalysts (MCats), a startup accelerator based in Jodhpur, has unveiled plans to build an impact-driven portfolio worth INR 4,000 crore by 2027.

The initiative, supported by more than 150 co-investors, family offices and over 200 global mentors, marks the accelerator's expansion into Dubai and Singapore.

"We believe valuations shouldn't eclipse values," said Sushil Sharma, Founder of Marwari Catalysts. "This fund is our blueprint for a more resilient and inclusive India. Success isn't just about unicorns; it's about building companies that improve lives and create lasting social change."

Since its inception, MCats has backed more than 100 early-stage ventures across India, creating over 5,000 jobs. Around 35 percent of its portfolio firms are led by women co-founders, with women also holding significant leadership positions.

The accelerator aligns its mission with UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on education, gender equality, employment, sustainability and climate action.