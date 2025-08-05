Masters' Union Partners with Rabbitt AI and AI World Organisation to Bring Enterprise AI into Classrooms The collaboration aims to integrate enterprise‑grade artificial intelligence problem‑solving into undergraduate programmes, allowing students to work directly on real‑world AI projects alongside industry experts and researchers.

Masters' Union, a business and technology school based in India, has announced a partnership with London‑headquartered Rabbitt AI and The AI World Organisation, a global nonprofit promoting inclusive and ethical AI adoption.

The collaboration aims to integrate enterprise‑grade artificial intelligence problem‑solving into undergraduate programmes, allowing students to work directly on real‑world AI projects alongside industry experts and researchers.

The initiative will begin this semester with around 50 students from the Undergraduate Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Over the coming years, the programme will expand to include students from other courses at the institution. Participants will gain access to technical masterclasses, mentorship from chief technology officers, and applied projects in areas such as multilingual AI, autonomous agents, and sector‑specific tools for healthcare, human resources, and agriculture.

Projects will be co‑designed with Rabbitt AI's technical team and supported by AI World Organisation's expert network. The programme will be conducted in person, combining classroom instruction with hands‑on project work. Students who complete the programme will receive a joint certificate from Masters' Union and Rabbitt AI.

According to Masters' Union, the collaboration seeks to move beyond basic technical literacy, equipping students with the ability to design and deploy AI solutions in both enterprise and social contexts. Key topics will include prompt engineering, agentic systems, Retrieval‑Augmented Generation, and the ethical development of intelligent systems.

"This is a deliberate shift from tool usage to tool creation," said Swati Ganeti, Director of Undergraduate Programmes at Masters' Union. "It is no longer enough for students to be technically literate. They need to be able to identify and solve complex problems using AI as a first‑principles technology. Our collaboration with Rabbitt AI and The AI World Organisation is designed to produce professionals who can design, test, and deploy intelligent systems inside organisations, not just use existing tools."

Rabbitt AI, founded by IIT‑Delhi alumnus Harneet Singh, is known for building autonomous agents and large language models for enterprise applications, with a focus on vernacular Indian languages. Singh said the partnership would help shape the country's AI leadership. "India's future AI leadership will come from students who can build from scratch, not those who merely adapt what already exists. The goal is to offer them a deep dive into the problems the world is already trying to solve," he said.

The initiative marks a broader trend in higher education, where institutions are moving from theory‑based teaching to practical, industry‑aligned learning aimed at addressing real‑world challenges.
