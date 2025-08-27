Math Gaming Startup Matiks Raises USD 3.1 Mn Funding The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the fresh capital to expand its team, strengthen marketing efforts, improve product features, and enter new regions.

Bengaluru-based mobile gaming platform Matiks has raised USD 3.1 million (INR 27 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by Tanglin Ventures with participation from Info Edge Ventures and several angel investors. Notable names in the list include boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini, and entrepreneur Anil Goteti.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to expand its team, strengthen marketing efforts, improve product features, and enter new regions.

Matiks, founded in September 2024 by Sudhanshu Bhatia, Mohan Kumar and Sushant Timmapur, focuses on making mathematics practice more engaging through games.

The platform allows users to test and enhance their math skills by competing in live one-on-one and multiplayer duels. It also provides daily challenges, global leaderboards and personalised progress tracking. Games span across speed, memory, and puzzle categories.

Weekly contests are held to boost participation, and users can add friends or join its Discord community. Recently, Matiks launched a paid Creators Programme, enabling users to form their own communities on the app.

India's gaming sector is witnessing rapid growth. A recent market report values the industry at about USD 3.8 billion, with projections to touch USD 9.2 billion by FY29.

Matiks claims that it currently has about one lakh users and has achieved more than 50,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.
