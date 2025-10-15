Matters.AI Secures INR 55 Cr Seed Funding The round was co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, with participation from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and cybersecurity-focused angel investors.

Bengaluru-based data security startup Matters.AI has announced the raising of INR 55 crore (approx. USD 6.2 million) funding.

The INR 42 crore seed round was co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, with participation from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and leading cybersecurity angels. The earlier INR 13 crore Pre-Seed was led by Better Capital and Carya Venture Partners.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate research and development in predictive detection, expand operations in India and the US, and strengthen engineering and customer success teams focused on regulated industries under the DPDP framework, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2024 by Keshava Murthy and Harsh Sahu, Matters.AI describes itself as an AI-native data security platform designed to act like an engineer. It combines data security posture management, insider risk detection, data exfiltration defense, and data loss prevention into a unified intelligent layer that anticipates and stops threats before they escalate.

The company's flagship product, the AI Security Engineer, is a self-learning system capable of understanding how sensitive data behaves, predicting potential misuse, and responding autonomously across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and on-premises environments. Using semantic graphs and predictive models, the platform interprets context and intent to secure enterprise data.

Matters.AI provides full-stack visibility through real-time data tracing, lineage tracking, and fingerprinting, while also supporting hybrid and GenAI governance across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. It integrates with major enterprise systems including Zoho, Snowflake, Salesforce, AWS, Azure, GCP, and Databricks.

The company operates in a competitive global landscape alongside players such as Cyera, Orca Security, and Palo Alto Networks.
