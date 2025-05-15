The R&D efforts will focus on prototype development, engineering, clinical integration, and content creation, with all work to be conducted in India.

Maverick Simulation Solutions, a manufacturer of simulation solutions for medical and nursing education, has announced an investment of over INR 50 crore into its research and development division.

The investment aims to drive product innovation across its line of Task Trainers, High-End Simulators, and CPR Trainers, while integrating advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) into its training solutions.

The R&D efforts will focus on prototype development, engineering, clinical integration, and content creation, with all work to be conducted in India. Academic institutions will assist in testing and feedback to ensure real-world relevance.

Founded with a focus on 3D scanning and printing, Maverick entered the medical simulation space in 2019 and began manufacturing simulators by 2021. Today, it works closely with premier institutions like AIIMS, DRDO, and IITs to improve hands-on healthcare training and reduce clinical errors.

Anuj Chahal, Founder and CEO of Maverick Simulation Solutions, said, "The future of healthcare education depends on how well today's students are trained for real clinical challenges. Our goal is to change how training is delivered. With this R&D investment, we want to improve product design, introduce new technologies like AR and VR, and make training more realistic and repeatable. Our aim is to impact more than 250 institutions and reach INR 300 crore in revenue in the coming year."

Maverick's product range includes made-in-India simulators such as injection trainers, breast examination models, vascular access tools, airway management units, and advanced systems like LuSi and Test Chest.

Dr Sunil Tomar, Director at Maverick, added, "Simulation-based learning plays an important role in helping students gain clinical confidence. Access to such tools is becoming essential for medical education."

With this strategic investment, Maverick aims to strengthen its leadership in India's healthcare training market by developing affordable, high-quality, and locally designed simulation tools—extending their reach to institutions in rural and semi-urban areas as well.