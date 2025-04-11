Maxposure Acquires London-Based Aviation XR Tech Firm Neutral Digital The deal is expected to accelerate Maxposure's global expansion and unlock cross-selling opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Prakash Johari (Maxposure) & Christian Grou (Neutral Digital)

Maxposure Limited, a global leader in aviation entertainment and content marketing, has announced the acquisition of Neutral Digital, a London-based XR and CGI solutions innovator known for transforming aviation experiences through immersive technology.

With close to two decades of experience, Maxposure has delivered inflight content and tech solutions for leading airlines including IndiGo and Air India. The strategic acquisition of Neutral Digital — renowned for its work with global aviation giants like Boeing, Airbus, Emirates, British Airways, and Qatar Airways — marks a significant leap in enhancing passenger engagement and redefining inflight entertainment.

Neutral Digital brings cutting-edge expertise in Extended Reality (XR) and interactive CGI experiences, which will now be integrated into Maxposure's offerings. This synergy aims to deliver next-generation inflight solutions that go beyond traditional formats, immersing passengers in a seamless digital journey.

Prakash Johari, Founder and CEO of Maxposure, stated, "This marks a transformative chapter for us. By merging our inflight capabilities with Neutral Digital's immersive technologies, we're setting a new standard in passenger experience."

Neutral Digital will continue to operate independently, retaining its brand identity while leveraging Maxposure's resources to scale its technological innovation. The deal is expected to accelerate Maxposure's global expansion and unlock cross-selling opportunities.

Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital, added, "The world is moving rapidly into the third dimension, and this partnership empowers us to scale our vision and deliver even more impactful solutions to the aviation sector."

This acquisition reinforces Maxposure's commitment to innovation in aviation, promising airlines enhanced engagement tools, differentiated inflight experiences, and new revenue opportunities through cutting-edge digital transformation.
