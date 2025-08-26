Mayoori Kango Takes Key Role at Publicis Groupe She will also serve as the Chief Executive Officer for the firm's India Delivery Center.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mayoori Kango | LinkedIn

Mayoori Kango has rejoined the Publicis Groupe as part of its global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

Kango will partner with the international leadership team to shape services across various digital arms of the company. Along with this, she will also serve as the Chief Executive Officer for the firm's India Delivery Center.

Before this appointment, Kango was the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under Publicis Groupe. She later joined Google in 2019, furthering her career in the digital sector. She has also worked with firms like Zenith and Digitas in the past.

In a LinkedIn post, Kango wrote, "I'll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide."

Kango's professional journey has been rather unique. After securing a seat at IIT Kanpur, she decided to follow her passion for acting. She rose to fame with Papa Kehte Hain in 1996, opposite Jugal Hansraj, and went on to appear in films such as Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. She also worked in television, featuring in shows including Dollar Bahu, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.

Her corporate career began after completing an MBA in 2007, when she joined American digital agency 360i. She went on to work with Resolution Media in New York and later with Digitas in Boston before moving to senior roles in Publicis Groupe.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

News and Trends

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures

Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
Business News

She Was Passed Over for a Promotion to CEO. So She Acquired the Company and Took Over the Role Anyway.

Julia Stewart, 70, a longtime restaurant group chief executive and serial entrepreneur, was passed over for a promotion — and then got the ultimate revenge.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette