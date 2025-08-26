She will also serve as the Chief Executive Officer for the firm's India Delivery Center.

Mayoori Kango has rejoined the Publicis Groupe as part of its global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

Kango will partner with the international leadership team to shape services across various digital arms of the company. Along with this, she will also serve as the Chief Executive Officer for the firm's India Delivery Center.

Before this appointment, Kango was the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under Publicis Groupe. She later joined Google in 2019, furthering her career in the digital sector. She has also worked with firms like Zenith and Digitas in the past.

In a LinkedIn post, Kango wrote, "I'll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide."

Kango's professional journey has been rather unique. After securing a seat at IIT Kanpur, she decided to follow her passion for acting. She rose to fame with Papa Kehte Hain in 1996, opposite Jugal Hansraj, and went on to appear in films such as Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. She also worked in television, featuring in shows including Dollar Bahu, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny.

Her corporate career began after completing an MBA in 2007, when she joined American digital agency 360i. She went on to work with Resolution Media in New York and later with Digitas in Boston before moving to senior roles in Publicis Groupe.