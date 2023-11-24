Meat Delivery Platform Zappfresh Raises $4.3 Mn For Expansion and Infrastructure Upgrades in Different Markets The round takes the total funding raised so far by the startup to nearly $14 million

Meat delivery platform Zappfresh has raised $4.3 Mn in its latest funding round. The round was led by investors such as Ah! Ventures, HT Media, Unity SFB, and Heifer Impact. This undisclosed funding round takes the total funding raised so far by the startup to nearly $14 million.

The company has said that the funds will be used for acquisitions, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades in both the North and South markets. The meat startup will also launch new product lines that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of customers such as a variety of poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat items.

"This collaboration will help us to expand our reach and also build more traction in our diverse product portfolio, which includes poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat products. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will unlock," said Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh, in a statement.

The startup was founded in 2015 by Deepanshu Manchanda and Shruti Gochhwal. The startup procures meat from farms and claims to deliver it to the end customer in 90 minutes once the order is placed. The Gurugram-based startup is currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

ZappFresh also has notable investors, including SIDBI VC, Dabur Family Office, Letsventure, Keritsu Forum, and several prominent angels from the food and tech sectors, in its captable.

ZappFresh competes with the likes of Licious, TenderCuts and FreshToHome in the space. We also see a lot of acquisitions happening in the space. In September this year, TenderCuts was acquired by Delhi NCR-based omnichannel meat brand Good To Go. In July this year, ZappFresh acquired Dr. Meat by Sukos Foods, to expand across the south Indian market.
