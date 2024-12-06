You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OG Capital Leads USD 500K Pre-Series A Investment in Medial

Bengaluru-based professional social media platform Medial has secured USD 500,000 in a funding round led by Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital), co-founded by Rajvardhan Mohite and former IFC executive Sayan Ghosh.

The funding marks Medial's second successful round in 2024, following its USD 120,000 pre-seed round in January led by FirstCheque VC.

Medial plans to use the fresh capital to develop an integrated professional ecosystem that fosters meaningful connections, career growth, and relevant content for the global startup and tech community. The platform aims to grow into a comprehensive hub featuring job boards and company profiles with worldwide relevance.

Founded by Niket Raj Dwivedi, Aishwarya Raj Pandey, Prateek Kaien, and Harsh Dwivedi, Medial boasts a vibrant community across domains such as tech, product, and UI/UX. Its non-clickbaity approach provides startup news, industry updates, and workplace insights, adding value to its 100,000-member community of entrepreneurs, techies, and investors. Within months of its alpha launch, the app claims to have garnered over 10,000 daily active users.

Medial differentiates itself by combining real identities, like LinkedIn and GitHub, with an anonymous feature to facilitate transparent yet secure workplace conversations. Competing with platforms such as Grapevine, Hood (formerly Zorro), FishBowl, and Reddit, Medial aims to redefine professional networking by enabling open dialogue and inclusive engagement.

Ranveer Singh's SuperYou Secures Investment from Zerodha's Kamath Brothers

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's venture SuperYou, co-founded with entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has bagged funding from Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha through their venture firm Rainmatter.

This strategic investment bolsters SuperYou's mission to make protein-rich foods accessible and affordable for Indian consumers.

SuperYou recently launched India's first Protein Wafer Bars, achieving a milestone of selling 2.5 lakh units within 48 hours on platforms like Zepto and Blinkit. The bars combine great taste with superior nutrition, catering to the modern consumer's need for convenient, protein-packed snacks.

The Kamath brothers highlighted India's widespread protein deficiency, with 73% of the population falling short of the minimum dietary intake. "SuperYou's Wafer Bars are a promising alternative to traditional snacks, addressing this nutritional gap. We're excited to partner with Ranveer and Nikunj in their mission," they said.

With plans to invest INR 40–50 crore, SuperYou aims for INR 500 crore in growth within five years. The brand is set to expand its product portfolio to meet the rising demand for healthier, protein-enriched food options.

Ranveer Singh described SuperYou as a movement, saying, "These Protein Wafer Bars are just the beginning. SuperYou is about fueling your body the right way—deliciously and efficiently."

Available on major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Zepto, as well as select stores across India, SuperYou is poised to reshape nutrition with its innovative approach to health and wellness.