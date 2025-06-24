MediaTek Aims To make Flagship Features Affordable

With the launch of Dimensity 8450 chipset, it plans to bring the features of flagship smartphones to those of premium smartphones

MediaTek, the fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly two billion connected devices each year, has launched the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, a premium 5G smartphone chip designed to deliver high performance, efficiency, and connectivity. From entry level to mid-level and premium to flagship segment, MediaTek has a presence across all the ranges. With the launch of Dimensity 8450 chipset, it plans to bring the features of flagship smartphones to those of premium smartphones. "We want to be more accessible and connected to people. With this chipset launch we aim to add more value by making flagship features available in premium ranges," said Anku Jain, MD, MediaTek India.

With Dimensity 8450, the chip company is expanding its portfolio of mobile platforms, giving device makers and users a wider selection of premium experiences to choose from. "This chip empowers users to unleash creativity with agentic AI and imaging capabilities while taking mobile gaming even further. With our All Big Core design, also featured in our flagship chips, we're demonstrating that exceptional performance and efficiency can coexist, ensuring consumers no longer have to choose between the two," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, general manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

OEM partnership for the chip includes OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, Tecno, Redmi, Infinix, Realme, Samsung, Lava among others.

What makes India an important market? the MD explained, "The consumer behavior is changing. There is a shift towards premiumization. We want to leverage this opportunity and serve a market full of aspirational people. At MediaTek, we have all the ingredients to satisfy that kind of aspirations. Our demographic dividend is also playing a big role. There is demand coming in from Tier II and Tier III cities too, all these factors cumulatively play a huge role in making India a lucrative destination for us."