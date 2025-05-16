MedVital Raises INR 8.4 Cr Funding to Redefine Skin and Wound Care The round was led by Nihar Parikh's 4point0 Health Ventures, with backing from operator-investors behind Tata 1mg, NephroPlus, SafeExpress, Eye Q Hospital, Hexa Health, and AstroTalk.

MedVital

Medtech startup MedVital has raised INR 8.4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Nihar Parikh's 4point0 Health Ventures, with participation from prominent operator-investors, including founders of Tata 1mg, NephroPlus, SafeExpress, Eye Q Hospital, Hexa Health, and AstroTalk.

The funds will be deployed to expand MedVital's product portfolio, enhance its supply chain, and strengthen its distribution network across hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings—aiming to transform access to advanced wound care and skin regeneration solutions.

Co-founded in 2023 by Dr. Varun Gupta and Tarun Bansal, MedVital offers a full-stack platform for wound care and minimally invasive aesthetics, combining intelligent monitoring systems with next-gen biomaterials.

Its flagship product, NoWound, is a negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device designed for controlled healing of complex wounds. Compact, digitally enabled, and locally manufactured, NoWound is MedVital's first step toward building an integrated skin restoration ecosystem. The startup also plans to roll out liquid chitosan-based dressings and expand into dermal and hair regeneration.

"We are building a platform that transforms how complex wounds are treated and how patients recover," said Dr Varun Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. "This funding allows us to accelerate our mission to make clinically proven, fairly priced solutions accessible to everyone."

"Our goal is to make India a global hub for cutting-edge wound care," added Tarun Bansal, Co-founder and COO. "We're scaling responsibly—from ICUs to clinics to homes."

Backing the vision, Nihar Parikh of 4point0 Health Ventures noted, "MedVital's science-backed approach to wound management and minimally invasive treatments uniquely positions them to solve India's large-scale healthcare challenges."

With a strong roadmap and a growing clinical footprint, MedVital is poised to become a category-defining player in regenerative medicine, built in India, made for the world.
