Meenakshi Alternates Launches INR 700 Cr Realty Fund with Eye on Urban Growth Over six years, the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund aims to invest in 6–8 self-liquidating real estate deals, offering cash flows and equity upside, with up to INR 70 crore per deal targeting top-tier developers and micro-markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahesh Katragadda, CEO of Meenakshi Alternates|LinkedIn

In a major leap into the financial services sector, Hyderabad-based Meenakshi Group has launched "Meenakshi Alternates" (M-Alts), its new investment platform, and announced its debut fund—the INR 700 crore Meenakshi Real Assets Fund.

Focused on real estate, this SEBI-approved Category II AIF aims to tap into the high-growth potential of India's tier I cities.

"Securing the AIF license marks a significant milestone for us," said Mahesh Katragadda, CEO of Meenakshi Alternates. "We are seeing strong early interest, and our team is evaluating prospective opportunities. Currently, we have three potential deals under due diligence."

The fund adopts a hybrid strategy, blending both debt and equity investments, with a target corpus of INR 700 crore, including an INR 350 crore greenshoe option. Meenakshi Group has itself committed up to 20% of the fund size, underscoring its confidence in the venture.

With a six-year horizon, the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund will focus on 6 to 8 high-conviction deals in self-liquidating real estate assets that offer steady cash flows and equity upside. Individual transactions could go up to INR 70 crore, targeting tier I developers and leaders in high-potential micro-markets.

"We are leveraging our established track record in real estate to offer institutional-grade, well-structured financial products. Building long-term trust and delivering consistent returns is our goal," Mahesh added.

Known for its expansive portfolio—13 million sq. ft. delivered, 371 MW in power, and 650+ lane kilometers of highways—Meenakshi Group is now channeling its expertise into financial services, positioning M-Alts as a trusted partner for real estate investments across India's urban landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Spense Secures USD 1.85 Mn from GrowthCap Ventures and Industry Leaders

The fresh capital will be deployed to onboard more banks, expand fintech partnerships, and broaden Spense's product and technology stack, enabling new financial use cases beyond secured credit cards.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Snitch Raises Up to USD 40 Mn in Series B Led by 360 ONE Asset

In December 2023, Snitch raised INR 110 crore in its Series A funding round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

Conversational Commerce Is Revolutionizing Ecommerce

Deploying AI to facilitate dialogue with your customers adds the missing human element, providing a more personalized experience.

By Akram Tariq Khan
News and Trends

Battery Smart Secures USD 29 Mn to Accelerate Battery Swapping Expansion

The investment was led by New York-based private equity firm Rising Tide Energy, with participation from responsAbility, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, and LeapFrog Investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff