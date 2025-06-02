Over six years, the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund aims to invest in 6–8 self-liquidating real estate deals, offering cash flows and equity upside, with up to INR 70 crore per deal targeting top-tier developers and micro-markets.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a major leap into the financial services sector, Hyderabad-based Meenakshi Group has launched "Meenakshi Alternates" (M-Alts), its new investment platform, and announced its debut fund—the INR 700 crore Meenakshi Real Assets Fund.

Focused on real estate, this SEBI-approved Category II AIF aims to tap into the high-growth potential of India's tier I cities.

"Securing the AIF license marks a significant milestone for us," said Mahesh Katragadda, CEO of Meenakshi Alternates. "We are seeing strong early interest, and our team is evaluating prospective opportunities. Currently, we have three potential deals under due diligence."

The fund adopts a hybrid strategy, blending both debt and equity investments, with a target corpus of INR 700 crore, including an INR 350 crore greenshoe option. Meenakshi Group has itself committed up to 20% of the fund size, underscoring its confidence in the venture.

With a six-year horizon, the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund will focus on 6 to 8 high-conviction deals in self-liquidating real estate assets that offer steady cash flows and equity upside. Individual transactions could go up to INR 70 crore, targeting tier I developers and leaders in high-potential micro-markets.

"We are leveraging our established track record in real estate to offer institutional-grade, well-structured financial products. Building long-term trust and delivering consistent returns is our goal," Mahesh added.

Known for its expansive portfolio—13 million sq. ft. delivered, 371 MW in power, and 650+ lane kilometers of highways—Meenakshi Group is now channeling its expertise into financial services, positioning M-Alts as a trusted partner for real estate investments across India's urban landscape.