Over the years Lendingkart has built platforms on data and the team is currently working on automation of processes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MSME sector in India is blooming. With more than 65 million MSMEs shaping the face of the Indian economy, here comes a founder, who seized the opportunity and decided to simplify financing for the sector. "Our mission is to simplify and standardize financing for MSMEs. Today, when the world is innovating digital solutions to traditional issues, it only fits as a next step to becoming leaders in digital lending. The future of lending is digital, and we aim to completely digitize the A-Z of lending – assessment, underwriting, collection, origination," said Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and co-founder of Lendingkart

"We have disbursed over $1 billion loans to more than 4,000 cities without a single physical branch. Access to finance paired with robust technology is our goal. We want to make the process fast," he added.

Over the years the company has built platforms on data and the team is currently working on the automation of processes – LK 2gthr (full-service lending stack), LK xlr8 (origination engine), LK cred8(AI & ML based underwriting), and LK collec10 (collections platform). "A combination of tech on all these platforms helps a customer apply for a loan on Lendingkart in less than 5 minutes! The entire process is zero-touch and uses applications like account aggregator for single click uploads of bank statements. With the changing picture of Internet penetration in India, we are working towards building a strong vernacular coverage on our app."

The technology ecosystem is a microservices environment. Unlike traditional software that takes weeks for testing and deployment, Lendingkart's applications can be deployed within minutes to hours. "We are a fully Cloud-native technology stack."

The brand has partnered with marquee banks and financial institutions like Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, leading e-commerce companies like Amazon, among others. "Our mission is supported by our efforts in providing competitive interest rates and flexible loan tenures. The biggest differentiator for us, I believe, is the ability to elevate MSMEs by providing fast and collateral-free loans."

"This sector is largely underserved and there are so many opportunities to uplift the MSMEs. While the government is supporting the industry by providing schemes and provisions, the aspect of making credit available is on our part. We are constantly evolving to provide solutions to some of the great small businesses in the country," said the CEO, giving insight about working in a field, which is largely regulated by the government.

Factsheet:

·Amount of funding received - $ 155 million

·Year of inception - 2014

·Number of employees -535

·No. of app downloads - 1 million + (Android Users)

·Current Turnover - March 21 - 500 million& March 22 - 700 million