Extreme IX, an Internet Exchange platform, announced that it has been acquired by Megaport Limited, a global Network as a Service provider.

The acquisition marks Megaport's formal entry into the Indian digital infrastructure market and is expected to strengthen cloud and network connectivity options for enterprises operating in the country.

Extreme IX claims to carry the highest Internet Exchange traffic in the country, exceeding 4 terabits per second, and connects more than 400 networks. Its infrastructure spans seven major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, across 49 locations.

With this acquisition, Extreme IX will serve as the foundation for Megaport's expansion in India. The Extreme IX network and its local team across operations, support, sales, finance, and leadership will remain in place. Megaport plans to integrate the Indian Internet Exchange into its global software defined network over time, allowing customers to access cloud connectivity, data center interconnects, and scalable networking services across borders.

Raunak Maheshwari, Country Head India at Extreme IX, said "This is an important milestone for Extreme IX and for the Indian internet ecosystem. Over the years, our partners have trusted us with a significant share of India's internet traffic and helped us build a truly neutral, community driven Internet Exchange across multiple cities and data centres. Joining Megaport is the next chapter in that journey."

He added "By bringing Extreme IX into Megaport's global platform, we can give our existing ecosystem continuity and stability, while opening the door to new services, automation, and reach. Our priority remains the same protect what already works well for our members, and then build on it to deliver even more value."

Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport, said "Through the Extreme IX acquisition, Megaport is combining India's most trusted Internet Exchange platform with our global SDN. This expands our reach, accelerates our entry into India, and gives customers seamless, high performance connectivity across one of the world's largest economies."

For existing Extreme IX customers and partners, there will be no immediate changes. All current services, ports, and peering arrangements will continue without interruption, and customers will continue to work with the same teams. As integration progresses, new services will be introduced gradually with advanced communication. Extreme IX will continue to operate as a carrier neutral and data centre neutral Internet Exchange, focused on improving internet speed, reliability, and affordability for users across India.