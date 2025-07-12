The training is designed to address the increasing need for cybersecurity capabilities in the face of rising digital threats

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through its cyber response arm CERT-In, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BITS Pilani to roll out a professional development programme in cybersecurity. The initiative is aimed at upskilling professionals across government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and the private sector.

The eight-week programme is scheduled to begin on July 19, 2025, and will be conducted by BITS Pilani through its Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at the Hyderabad campus. Rapifuzz, a technology partner, will assist in delivering the course, while CERT-In will provide oversight and subject-matter guidance.

The training is designed to address the increasing need for cybersecurity capabilities in the face of rising digital threats. It is open to professionals from diverse backgrounds, including those without prior technical or coding experience.

According to CERT-In, the course content has been structured to reflect current and emerging cybersecurity challenges. The curriculum will cover areas such as cyber threats and vulnerabilities, network security, cryptography, incident management, and security practices in cloud and mobile environments. Participants who complete the programme will receive a joint certification from CERT-In and BITS Pilani.

CERT-In Director General Sanjay Bahl noted that strengthening human resource capabilities is a critical component of India's broader digital security strategy. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, highlighted the relevance of academic and industry collaboration in addressing national cybersecurity needs.

This marks one of the first formalised efforts by CERT-In to partner with an academic institution to provide structured cybersecurity education on a large scale.