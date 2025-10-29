Mem0 Raises USD 24 Mn to Strengthen AI Memory Infrastructure The round was led by Basis Set Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners, Kindred Ventures, GitHub Fund, and Y Combinator.

[L-R] Deshraj Yadav & Taranjeet Singh, Co-founders of Mem0

Mem0, a memory infrastructure platform designed for AI agents, has raised a total of USD 24 million in combined Seed and Series A funding.

The round was led by Basis Set Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners, Kindred Ventures, GitHub Fund, and Y Combinator.

Strategic investors in the round include technology leaders Scott Belsky and Dharmesh Shah, as well as CEOs of major infrastructure companies such as Olivier Pomel of Datadog, Paul Copplestone of Supabase, James Hawkins of PostHog, Thomas Dohmke, formerly of GitHub, and Lukas Biewald of Weights & Biases.

Founded in 2023 by Taranjeet Singh and Deshraj Yadav, Mem0 offers a production-ready memory layer that can be integrated into applications with minimal coding. The platform enables AI agents to extract, store, and retrieve contextual information from user interactions while resolving conflicting facts and applying confidence scoring. This functionality supports personalisation and continuity in AI-driven workflows.

The company plans to use the fresh funding to expand its engineering team, strengthen memory capabilities for complex enterprise use cases, and develop partnerships with leading AI platforms and frameworks.

Since its inception, Mem0 claims to have achieved 41,000 GitHub stars and 14 million Python package downloads. API calls have also surged, increasing from 35 million in the first quarter to 186 million in the third quarter of 2025.

"Every agentic application needs memory, just as every application needs a database," said Taranjeet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Mem0. "We're using this funding to become the default memory layer for AI agents and large language models, making LLM memory as accessible and reliable as databases or authentication."

According to the company, thousands of teams from startups to large enterprises are using Mem0 in production. Frameworks such as CrewAI, Flowise, and Langflow have integrated the platform, and AWS has selected Mem0 as the memory provider for its Agent SDK.
