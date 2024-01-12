The startup received an investment of INR 36.4 crore from Fireside Ventures and INR 15+ crore from other strategic investors

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mental health startup Amaha (formerly known as InnerHour), announced securing a substantial investment of over INR 50 crore as an extended Series A round. This round of funding was led by Fireside Ventures investing INR 36.4 crore as well as additional investment of INR 15+ crore by other strategic investors.

The Amaha mental health ecosystem provides treatment and care for a range of mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, schizophrenia, and addictions. The organisation was founded by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Dr Amit Malik and joined by social entrepreneur Neha Kirpal as co-founder, to address the mental health treatment gap prevalent in India with a commitment to making quality mental health care and support accessible to a wider population across geographies.

"The INR 50+ Crore infusion helps consolidate Amaha's position as the leading mental healthcare provider in India and accelerates the company's strategic expansion plans, as it continues to address the dynamic mental health challenges faced by individuals, families and organisations across the country. The partnership with Fireside Ventures creates exciting possibilities for cross-sectoral collaborations, propelling Amaha's efforts to mainstream mental health access to all those in need," said Malik.

"At Fireside, our outlook is to look for companies building for well-being and in that context, the space of addressing mental health issues is a large unmet need in India. Amaha with their deep clinical expertise and unique business model across digital and offline clinics will be able to solve for awareness and access to a wider audience," said Ankur Khaitan, Principal, Fireside Ventures.

Amaha has a team of 150+ mental health therapists and psychiatrists who have provided mental health services in 15+ languages through 10,000+ personal and group interventions per month and across 600+ cities in India.