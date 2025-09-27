The launch comes at a time when Meta is aggressively ramping up its AI ambitions to catch up with rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind

Meta has rolled out a new feature called "Vibes", a short-form video feed inside its Meta AI app and on meta.ai, dedicated entirely to AI-generated clips.

The company is pitching it as its own take on TikTok or Instagram Reels, but with one major difference—every single video is created by artificial intelligence. Announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an Instagram post featuring surreal, machine-made visuals, the feed allows users to either generate videos from scratch or remix existing ones. Before sharing, they can tweak visuals, layer in music, and alter styles, with the option to post directly to the Vibes feed or cross-publish on Instagram and Facebook.

The early version of Vibes is being powered through partnerships with AI image creators Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, while Meta continues developing its in-house models.

But despite the big rollout, the response from users has been largely dismissive. Comments on Zuckerberg's post ranged from "gang nobody wants this" to accusations of flooding platforms with "AI slop," reflecting growing frustration with low-quality synthetic content online. The backlash is particularly striking given Meta's recent emphasis on "authentic storytelling" and discouraging unoriginal videos across its platforms.

Earlier this year, the company reorganised its AI efforts under Meta Superintelligence Labs, which was then split into four units focused on foundation models, research, product integration, and infrastructure.

Still, while the move underscores Meta's intent to stay relevant in the AI race, the underwhelming reception to Vibes suggests convincing users to embrace an AI-only video feed may prove far more difficult than generating the content itself.