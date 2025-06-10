Meta Considers Over USD 10 Billion Investment in Scale AI Meta had already participated in Scale AI's USD 1 billion Series F round last year, which valued the firm at USD 13.8 billion

Meta is reportedly in discussions to invest more than USD 10 billion in Scale AI, in what could become its largest external artificial intelligence (AI) investment to date, according to multiple media sources. If finalised, the deal would also rank among the largest private funding rounds ever seen in the AI sector.

Scale AI, led by CEO Alexandr Wang, specialises in data labelling services that support the development of machine learning models for companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI.

Meta had already participated in Scale AI's USD 1 billion Series F round last year, which valued the firm at USD 13.8 billion. Further reports suggest that Scale AI is exploring a tender offer that could lift its valuation to as high as USD 25 billion. Other major investors in the company include Microsoft.

Scale AI has also played a role in defence technology, having developed 'Defence Llama'—a large language model built for military use based on Meta's Llama 3.

With a mission to accelerate the progress of AI, Scale AI aims to streamline the transition from raw data to functional AI models. Its core belief is that high-quality, well-labelled data is key to better AI outcomes. The company provides scalable, reliable infrastructure that supports organisations across industries from healthcare to transport seeking to harness the full potential of AI.
