Meta Launches New AI-Powered Ad Tools to Boost Growth for India's E-commerce and Retail Sector Meta is also integrating Partnership Ads with Advantage+ catalog ads, offering advertisers the ability to combine influencer-led content with AI-driven personalisation. Companies like Zepto have leveraged this approach, reporting an 18 per cent deduction in customer acquisition cost and a 33 per cent increase in click-through rate

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Meta has rolled out a suite of new ad tools aimed at helping e-commerce and retail businesses improve performance, boost reach, and unlock efficiency through AI. As India's digital retail landscape expands—fueled by quick commerce and increased online shopping in tier-2 and tier-3 towns—these innovations are positioned to support brands looking to engage consumers across multiple channels.

Among the updates is the expansion of omnichannel ads, which allow advertisers to guide customers to nearby stores with real-time inventory and promotions. Early tests suggest significant improvements in efficiency, with a 15 per cent drop in cost per acquisition and a 12 per cent increase in return on ad spend. Brands like apparel label Taneira have already reported strong results—seeing over 3.5x higher conversions and a 4.3x boost in Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) compared to standard purchase-optimised campaigns.

Meta is also integrating Partnership Ads with Advantage+ catalog ads, offering advertisers the ability to combine influencer-led content with AI-driven personalisation. Companies like Zepto have leveraged this approach, reporting an 18 per cent deduction in customer acquisition cost and a 33 per cent increase in click-through rate.

"We used the authentic voice of creators to highlight our 10-minute delivery USP for which we leveraged Partnership Ads. The experiment resulted in an 18 per cent lower CAC and a 33 per cent higher CTR when combining Partnership Ads with BAU strategies compared to BAU alone," Said Pawrush Elavia, Head of Growth at Zepto.

To further improve merchandising, Meta is introducing AI enhancements to its Advantage+ catalog ads, enabling the system to display complementary products. Early trials show an average 14 per cent increase in ROAS. In parallel, Meta is exploring generative AI features, including tools that generate product backgrounds and, in future iterations, virtual try-on capabilities using AI-modeled clothing.

Big Basket, an early adopter of these generative tools, reported a 2.7 per cent improvement in CTR and a 3.4 per cent reduction in cost per install through AI-enhanced catalog ads. These results underscore the growing role of AI in shaping how retail brands connect with consumers, enhance shopping experiences, and optimise ad performance.

With India emerging as a key innovation hub—home to the largest Instagram creator base globally—Meta's latest tools are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of growth for digital-first and omnichannel brands.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Growing a Business

10 Crucial Lessons That Will Elevate Your Business Success in 2025 and Beyond

This article dives into the top 10 lessons from the past year, highlighting key successes and failures to help you navigate 2025 with confidence.

By Fahim Ludin
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James