A new study commissioned by Meta and conducted by IPSOS reveals that digital platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are increasingly central to how Indians make financial decisions. The report, From Feeds to Financial Futures, surveyed over 2,000 respondents aged 25–45 across four metro cities and found that six of the top eight touchpoints in the financial product purchase journey are digital with Meta accounting for three.

Short-form videos, creator-led Reels, and direct business messaging are emerging as key tools in financial discovery, evaluation, and purchase. The study shows that 57 per cent of users rely on Instagram and 53 per cent on Facebook for financial decisions, while one in two use WhatsApp to evaluate products. Meta platforms influence 81 per cent of users during discovery, 79 per cent during evaluation, and 83 per cent at the purchase stage.

Instagram Reels and Facebook videos are simplifying complex topics like insurance and mutual funds, driving higher engagement and conversion. Financial podcasts (75 per cent trust) and influencers (67 per cent trust) are now seen as more relatable than celebrity endorsements.

Women are also leading this digital shift. The study notes that 80 per cent of women surveyed make independent financial decisions, with higher engagement than men on Instagram and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's role is particularly notable, used by 44 per cent of respondents at discovery, 50 per cent at evaluation, and 48 per cent at purchase. Policybazaar reported a 43 per cent higher conversion rate using Click to WhatsApp campaigns versus traditional Meta web campaigns.

"Financial planning is integral to the lives of most Indians across income groups. But this process is rapidly evolving, fueled by digital. Whether it's the growing role of Meta platforms in the purchase journey, the increasing influence of Reels and creators, the rising role of business messaging or the growing number of women who are taking independent financial decisions – the study dispels many myths about how financial products are discovered and bought today, offering valuable insights for marketers and brands in the industry," shared Shweta Bajpai, Director Financial Services, Media, Travel, Real Estate, & Services (India), Meta.