Meta Strengthens AI Capabilities with Acquisition of Voice Technology Startup Play AI The acquisition is expected to contribute to Meta's voice-enabled feature development across platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and the Meta Quest ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Meta Platforms has acquired Play AI, a startup specialising in conversational artificial intelligence and real-time voice technology. The deal, finalised in early July, marks another step in Meta's continued investment in artificial intelligence research and development.

Founded in 2021, Play AI has been known for its innovations in voice cloning, interactive audio applications, and AI-generated avatars. While the financial terms of the acquisition have not been revealed, sources close to the matter report that the Play AI team will be integrated into Meta's internal AI research division.

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Meta's voice-enabled feature development across platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and the Meta Quest ecosystem. Play AI's technology had previously been used by developers to create virtual agents and audio-based user experiences. It is not yet known whether these products will remain available to third-party developers following the acquisition.

This move aligns with Meta's broader AI strategy, which has included the rollout of new generative AI models and the launch of Meta AI, a chatbot embedded in its messaging services. Play AI's tools may enhance Meta's efforts to build more natural and responsive voice interactions, particularly within augmented and virtual reality environments.

Industry analysts view the acquisition as part of a larger trend among tech giants acquiring smaller AI firms to strengthen capabilities in speech synthesis, conversational tools, and immersive AI technologies.

Play AI's leadership and engineering staff are set to join Meta's AI team. However, Meta has not disclosed specific roles or how the Play AI tools will be integrated into its products. No formal statement has been issued by the company regarding the acquisition, continuing Meta's pattern of quiet strategic expansion in the artificial intelligence space.
