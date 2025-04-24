Meta to Launch Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India Soon With built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, the glasses support photo and video capture, music playback, voice and video calls, and messaging through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, will soon be available in India, along with Mexico and the UAE. These next-generation glasses come packed with AI-powered features for a hands-free experience.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses allow users to interact with Meta AI by simply saying, "Hey Meta." With built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, the glasses support photo and video capture, music playback, voice and video calls, and messaging through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

A key highlight is the live translation feature, which now works globally. It enables real-time voice translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even offline with downloaded language packs. Users can also view translated transcripts on their phone.

The glasses have expanded music support, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam, and now allow messaging and calling directly through Instagram. Meta AI can also identify songs and give music details on request.

In select markets, Meta is testing an advanced AI vision feature, allowing the glasses to "see" and respond to surroundings without needing a wake phrase for every interaction. This makes conversations with Meta AI more seamless and contextual.

Meta confirmed that the glasses will arrive in India soon, although an exact date and pricing have not been revealed. The glasses were originally introduced in September 2023, following the first-generation Ray-Ban Stories launched in 2021. The new edition also brings updated frame styles and lens options, including the Skyler design.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

3 Clever Ways to Push the Envelope and Grow Your Business in 2025

Start making your boldest aspirations a reality by exploring options you may have never considered before.

By Entrepreneur Deals
News and Trends

Devyani International Eyes Biryani by Kilo in a Year of Bold Food Acquisitions

Devyani, promoted by the Jaipuria family, announced in a regulatory filing that its board would convene on April 24, 2025, to approve definitive agreements and a preferential equity issue to fulfill payment for the acquisition.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Starting a Business

5 Business Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Built a Startup

Success is not about having the perfect idea. It's about executing relentlessly, staying focused and building something people actually need.

By Zachary Dorf
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff