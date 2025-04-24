With built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, the glasses support photo and video capture, music playback, voice and video calls, and messaging through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, will soon be available in India, along with Mexico and the UAE. These next-generation glasses come packed with AI-powered features for a hands-free experience.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses allow users to interact with Meta AI by simply saying, "Hey Meta." With built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones, the glasses support photo and video capture, music playback, voice and video calls, and messaging through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

A key highlight is the live translation feature, which now works globally. It enables real-time voice translation between English, French, Italian, and Spanish—even offline with downloaded language packs. Users can also view translated transcripts on their phone.

The glasses have expanded music support, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam, and now allow messaging and calling directly through Instagram. Meta AI can also identify songs and give music details on request.

In select markets, Meta is testing an advanced AI vision feature, allowing the glasses to "see" and respond to surroundings without needing a wake phrase for every interaction. This makes conversations with Meta AI more seamless and contextual.

Meta confirmed that the glasses will arrive in India soon, although an exact date and pricing have not been revealed. The glasses were originally introduced in September 2023, following the first-generation Ray-Ban Stories launched in 2021. The new edition also brings updated frame styles and lens options, including the Skyler design.