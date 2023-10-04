Meta to Lay Off Employees from its Reality Labs Division Reality Labs is a business and research unit focused on virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software. It also developed and operates Quest, a virtual reality headset and Horizon Worlds, a free virtual reality, online video gaming platform.

Meta is planning to lay off employees from its metaverse-focused vertical Reality Labs on Wednesday. This comes days after Mark Zuckerberg and Lex Fridman conducted the first-ever interview in Metaverse.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reality Labs is a business and research unit focused on virtual reality and augmented reality hardware and software. It also developed and operates Quest, a virtual reality headset and Horizon Worlds, a free virtual reality, online video gaming platform.

Meta employees employed in the Facebook Agile Silicon Team sub-division were informed about the layoff via a post on Workplace, its internal discussion forum. A source informed that employees would be notified about their status by early Wednesday morning.

The extent of the affected workforce is yet to be known. However, FAST is expected to have a strength of close to 600 employees. The unit worked on developing custom chips to equip Meta's devices.

Meta has struggled with producing chips which can compete with silicon produced by external parties. The tech giant has now turned to Qualcomm for developing the Meta device chips.
