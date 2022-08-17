MetaMorphoSys Raises INR 23 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

MetaMorphoSys, an insurtech startup, has raised INR 23 crore in a Seed funding round led by Capital2B. The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Pavitar Singh and Dhruv Dhanraj Behl. The fund raised will be used to further innovate the SaaS based digital insurance platform, expand the product and sales team to other geographies and invest in out of box legacy integrations.

Pexels

"The insurance industry is accelerating investments in digital platforms. We are thrilled by the trust instilled in us by our customers and investors as we continue our journey to streamline the insurance ecosystem. Leading insurance companies across the globe are using MetaMorphoSys to launch innovative products, empower sales and much more," said Amit Naik, CEO and co-founder of MetaMorphoSys Technologies.

Founded in 2016 by Amit Naik and Kewal Vargante, MetaMorphoSys provides global insurance industry with an innovative B2B SaaS insurance platform. Its core team has expertise unparalleled in the industry which helps them create customer centric products.

"MetaMorphoSys digital insurance platform has been architected to handle multi-line insurance products across geographies including retail and group business with out of the box connectors to legacy and SaaS platforms," said Kewal Vargante, CTO and co-founder, MetaMorphoSys.

MetaMorphoSys digital insurance platform has pre-configured benefits, coverages, rules, vocabularies to ensure that insurance companies can launch innovative products in days across motor, travel, property, home, life and health line of business.