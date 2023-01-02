Meta's Decision On Trump's Return to Facebook Pending

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The tech giant Meta aka owners of Facebook are preparing to announce whether former US President Donald Trump will be permitted to join Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier the company shared that the decision on letting Trump return would be made by January 7. Now, however, the decision has been pushed to later this month, citing a person close to the matter.

The company has set up a focus group to resolve the matter. According to the report from people close to the company, the group comprises staff from the public policy, communications and content policy teams.

This development is after tech tycoon Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, decided to revoke the ban on Trump last November on his social media platform. The decision was made after polling Twitter users. Musk also reunited several controversial users to their suspended accounts.

Trump's account was reinstated in November 2022. The former president is yet to start using Twitter again. In a video Trump stated, "I don't see any reason for it," when asked about returning to Twitter. The former president shared his opinion at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

In another media interaction, Trump elaborated "I am staying on Truth. I like it better, I like the way it works, I like Elon, but I'm staying on Truth."

Trump since his 2020 election defeat has relentlessly attacked the integrity of the voting system in the US and launched a bid to be re-elected as president for the year 2024, last November. He aims to forestall potential Republican rivals.