Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, a pathology laboratory chain, has announced the acquisition of Agra-based Scientific Pathology through its wholly owned subsidiary, Metropolis Clinical Pathology Private Limited. This strategic acquisition, executed via a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), strengthens Metropolis' foothold in Western Uttar Pradesh and accelerates its B2C expansion.

Under the agreement, Metropolis Clinical Pathology will acquire all laboratories and collection centers of Scientific Pathology in Agra and surrounding towns through a slump sale transaction. The acquisition is valued between INR 55 crore and INR 83 crore, based on 12.2x of adjusted EBITDA over a defined assessment period. Once completed, Metropolis Clinical Pathology will transition from a wholly owned subsidiary while remaining a crucial part of the Metropolis Healthcare Group.

Founded in 1984 by Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma, Scientific Pathology is a leading diagnostic brand in Agra, known for its quality and strong clinician relationships. The company operates three laboratories and eleven collection centers, including two NABL-accredited labs, and generates 90% of its revenue from walk-in patients. In FY24, it recorded a turnover of INR 26 crore.

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition. "Metropolis has successfully integrated over 20 leading B2C labs across key cities, transforming them into strong regional hubs. Scientific Pathology's 40-year legacy and strong B2C focus align with our vision. Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma has built a brand known for quality and service excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team."

Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO of Metropolis Healthcare, emphasised the growth potential of Uttar Pradesh's INR 2,000 crore diagnostic market. "This acquisition reinforces our expansion strategy, strengthening our presence in Western Uttar Pradesh. Agra and its neighboring towns are key healthcare hubs, and this move will expand access to advanced diagnostics while establishing Scientific Pathology as our regional reference lab."

Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma expressed confidence in the partnership. "With Metropolis' extensive test portfolio and specialty diagnostics expertise, we will bring advanced healthcare closer to patients in Agra and beyond. This collaboration will enhance healthcare access and improve diagnostic accuracy."

Established in 1981 and is led by Ameera Shah, Metropolis Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's extensive footprint spans 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,300 service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints.