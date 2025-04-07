You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Metropolis Healthcare Limited has announced the acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre (DAPIC), a leading diagnostic chain in Dehradun, through its wholly owned subsidiary Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services Private Limited. The transaction, valued at INR 35.01 crore, is an all-cash deal that grants Metropolis 100 per cent ownership of DAPIC.

Founded in 1990 by Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja, DAPIC operates two NABL and NABH-accredited laboratories, 11 patient service centres, and nine hospital-based centres across Uttarakhand. The chain offers a combination of pathology and soft radiology services such as ultrasound, ECG, and X-ray. For the financial year 2024–25, DAPIC reported estimated unaudited revenues of INR 11.5 crore, with 73 per cent of the income derived from pathology and 27 per cent from radiology. The business primarily serves walk-in patients, which account for 80 per cent of its revenue.

Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja will continue their involvement with the organisation following the acquisition to support business continuity.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre has established a strong reputation for high-quality B2C services, scientific excellence, and patient trust, making it an ideal addition to Metropolis' growth strategy. Together with the acquisition of Core Diagnostics, a leader in oncology testing, Scientific Pathology, the dominant chain in Agra, and now DAPIC, the leading diagnostic chain in Dehradun, we are further strengthening our 'String of Pearls' strategy—aimed at building a robust and regionally diverse diagnostic network across North India. These strategic moves have expanded the North India contribution to our overall revenues from 8 per cent to an estimated 14–15 per cent. Building on this momentum, we aim to accelerate our expansion across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand—two high-growth markets with significant potential. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja into the Metropolis family as we integrate DAPIC to further enhance patient care."

Dr. Alok Ahuja, Founder of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre, stated,"Metropolis Healthcare is one of the most respected diagnostic chains in India, synonymous with quality, scientific expertise, and patient trust. This partnership marks the perfect alignment for DAPIC's next phase of growth. Our team has earned the trust of both the medical fraternity and the public in Uttarakhand, and we believe this collaboration will further elevate service standards and accessibility. With Metropolis' advanced testing capabilities and strong brand recognition, we are confident of driving meaningful growth and innovation in the region—while preserving the legacy of excellence that DAPIC is known for."