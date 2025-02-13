MG Select Set To Redefine New-age Luxury In Automotive Retail By integrating personalized customer care and cutting-edge service capabilities, the brand aims to set a new benchmark in after-sales excellence

By Entrepreneur Staff

MG Select, the recently launched luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India. These dealer partners will elevate the luxury car-buying experience for the new-age buyers via 14 MG Select Experience Centres (touch points) in 13 cities planned for the first phase of expansion.

MG Select is for new-age buyers of 'accessible luxury'-it includes curated customer experiences that blends sustainability, innovation, and craftsmanship.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said, "MG Select represents a new vision for accessible luxury in the automotive market. The brand's refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward."

This appointmentof 12 established dealers brings significant strengths to the MG Select network. These partners possess experience in the automotive sector, a deep understanding of the luxury market, and a strong reputation for customer service. Experience Centres to retail the inaugural products – the MG Cyberster, MG Roadster and the MG M9, the Presidential Limousine.

The new MG Select outlets, launching in 12 major cities by first quarter this year, will offer both sales and service facilities, delivering a cohesive experience blending sophistication with value for money. By integrating personalized customer care and cutting-edge service capabilities, the brand aims to set a new benchmark in after-sales excellence.
