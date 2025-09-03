Microland Opens AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru The new facility will act as a hub to strengthen the company's AI-led platform initiatives

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mircoland

Microland has inaugurated a new Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI-CoE) at its Bengaluru headquarters, expanding its efforts to develop next-generation autonomous enterprise operations.

The new facility will act as a hub to strengthen the company's AI-led platform initiatives, particularly around its AIOps platform, intelligeni. The platform is designed to help enterprises move from automated to autonomous operations by using Agentic AI capabilities.

According to the company, the AI-CoE will serve as a space where clients can experience real-time demonstrations of autonomous operations and evaluate how AI-driven approaches can impact business outcomes across digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch, Alok Shrivastwa, Chief AI Officer, said the center is intended to "turn the vision of an AI-first world into reality" by focusing on business impact and collaboration in building advanced AI solutions.

Sam Mathew, President of Microland, described the initiative as a strategic step to deepen AI capabilities and "shape the next decade of technology transformation."

With this development, Microland joins the growing list of technology service providers investing in AI-focused research and solution centers in India.


Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Baby Boomers Over 75 Are Getting Richer, Causing a 'Massive' Wealth Divide, According to a New Report

A new paper outlines the three factors driving the generational wealth divide. Here's how some baby boomers keep getting richer.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson
News and Trends

How Lab-Grown Diamonds are Reshaping Jewellery Market

As sustainability takes the centre stage shaping the luxury market, lab grown diamonds (LGDs) are leading the way and not merely following the latest trends, says Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, Giva

By Ishendra Agarwal
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

PlatinumRx and LeafyBus Raise Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff