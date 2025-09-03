The new facility will act as a hub to strengthen the company's AI-led platform initiatives

Microland has inaugurated a new Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AI-CoE) at its Bengaluru headquarters, expanding its efforts to develop next-generation autonomous enterprise operations.

The new facility will act as a hub to strengthen the company's AI-led platform initiatives, particularly around its AIOps platform, intelligeni. The platform is designed to help enterprises move from automated to autonomous operations by using Agentic AI capabilities.

According to the company, the AI-CoE will serve as a space where clients can experience real-time demonstrations of autonomous operations and evaluate how AI-driven approaches can impact business outcomes across digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the launch, Alok Shrivastwa, Chief AI Officer, said the center is intended to "turn the vision of an AI-first world into reality" by focusing on business impact and collaboration in building advanced AI solutions.

Sam Mathew, President of Microland, described the initiative as a strategic step to deepen AI capabilities and "shape the next decade of technology transformation."

With this development, Microland joins the growing list of technology service providers investing in AI-focused research and solution centers in India.