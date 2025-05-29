At the heart of the collaboration lies a unique synergy: Microsoft's trusted AI tools, including Azure AI's large language models (LLMs), small language models (SLMs), and developer services, will now operate atop Yotta's high-performance GPU infrastructure

Tech giants, Microsoft and Yotta Data Services, have joined forces to advance AI adoption across critical sectors in the country. The partnership will integrate Microsoft's Azure AI services with Yotta's Shakti Cloud platform, bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to Indian developers, startups, public institutions, and businesses — all within a sovereign cloud infrastructure, as per a press release.

At the heart of the collaboration lies a unique synergy: Microsoft's trusted AI tools, including Azure AI's large language models (LLMs), small language models (SLMs), and developer services, will now operate atop Yotta's high-performance GPU infrastructure. This integration promises high-speed AI model training and real-time inferencing tailored to India's needs in agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, retail, and media.

The move also aligns with the national push under the IndiaAI Mission, which, as of May 2025, has attracted over 500 proposals to build indigenous AI models. Microsoft and Yotta plan to work closely with government agencies, research institutions, IITs, and startups to foster innovation rooted in India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

"This partnership is a key step forward towards India's AI self-reliance and digital transformation," said Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO & managing director of Yotta Data Services. "The combined strength of Microsoft's services backed by Yotta's infrastructure gives access to some of the best capabilities to support AI development in the country. It will make cutting-edge AI capabilities accessible for Indian enterprises of all sizes and give a huge boost to driving the nation's AI ambitions."

Yotta's Shakti Cloud, now integrated with Azure AI Foundry, will offer customers access to an expansive catalogue of foundational models and a full suite of AI tools. These include built-in safety features, content filters, groundedness detection, and copyright protection mechanisms — essential safeguards for responsible AI development. By keeping AI services hosted within Indian borders, the platform ensures data sovereignty without compromising performance or scalability.

"Our partnership with Yotta to power Shakti Cloud will help unlock AI innovation at scale," said Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia. "Microsoft is honored to play its part in helping the country realize its AI ambitions through innovation that reflects India's unique needs and priorities. India is already among the top global markets on AI adoption and return on investment. Together with Yotta, we will continue to help India become an AI-first nation, securely and responsibly."

The partnership builds on Microsoft's ongoing investments in India's AI infrastructure. Earlier this year, chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced a strategic collaboration with IndiaAI — a division of Digital India Corporation — to establish AI Centres of Excellence and AI Productivity Labs. This initiative aims to enhance innovation and inclusive growth through responsible AI.