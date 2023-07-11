According to reports, the affected workers were mainly part of customer service, support, and sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Software company Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, eliminating hundreds of jobs. Earlier this year, in January, Microsoft announced layoffs in which it had reduced 10,000 jobs.

According to a report by Geekwire, 276 people in its home state of Washington are impacted. The affected workers were mainly part of customer service, support, and sales. Of the 276 employees, 66 staff members worked virtually. Many affected employees from the Washington division have also taken to LinkedIn.

Reportedly, the company stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business. It also expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.

During the first round of layoffs, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, had acknowledged that while the company was eliminating jobs, it was still looking to hire.

"It's important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible," Nadella said.