Microsoft Announces Another Round Of Layoffs According to reports, the affected workers were mainly part of customer service, support, and sales

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Software company Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, eliminating hundreds of jobs. Earlier this year, in January, Microsoft announced layoffs in which it had reduced 10,000 jobs.

According to a report by Geekwire, 276 people in its home state of Washington are impacted. The affected workers were mainly part of customer service, support, and sales. Of the 276 employees, 66 staff members worked virtually. Many affected employees from the Washington division have also taken to LinkedIn.

Reportedly, the company stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business. It also expressed its commitment to prioritising and investing in strategic growth areas to support its future endeavours and cater to the needs of its customers and partners.

During the first round of layoffs, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, had acknowledged that while the company was eliminating jobs, it was still looking to hire.

"It's important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible," Nadella said.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Microsoft Layoffs News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

LUZO Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities

By Teena Jose
Business News

This Woman Was Drowning in Debt Before She Tried 'Cash Stuffing.' Now She's Made The Highly Effective Practice a Full-Time Business.

A Texas woman was $80,000 in debt before she tried a method of budgeting called "cash stuffing." Now, she's not only paid off her debt but turned the budgeting practice into a full-time business to help others save.

By Madeline Garfinkle
News and Trends

50Fin Raises INR 4.25 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

The company intends to utilize the funding for further enhancement of its embedded solutions and improving its product portfolio and customer servicing

By Teena Jose
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

'It's an Addiction': Rise of the Squishmallows, an Irresistible Plush Toy With an Adult Fanbase

Unlike traditional plush toys, Squishmallows have attracted a significant adult following, contributing to the "kidulting" trend.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Choose Your Emojis Wisely, Some Are Legally Binding, a Canadian Judge Says

In a "novel" case involving a farmer and grain buyer, a judge ultimately ruled that under the circumstances, a thumbs-up emoji can be considered a digital signature.

By Madeline Garfinkle