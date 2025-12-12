Microsoft Announces Strategic Partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS & Wipro The partnership will see Microsoft join hands with IT giants to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, with each of these companies deploying over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, collectively more than 2,00,000 licenses.

Microsoft chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, on stage at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on December 11, where he announced AI partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro.
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has announced strategic partnerships with four leading IT companies - Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro.

The partnership will see Microsoft join hands with IT giants to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, with each of these companies deploying over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licenses, collectively more than 2,00,000 licenses. The announcement comes on the back of Microsoft announcing a USD 17.5 billion investment plan in cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling, and existing operations in India for the period CY 2026-29.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said, "These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work. This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators. The blueprint is being written here—where speed, scale, and impact converge to redefine what's possible."

Cognizant and Microsoft announced an expanded partnership with an aim to make Microsoft's generative AI and Copilot available to millions of users to aid in operations, enhance employee experience, and accelerate innovation. According to Microsoft, as "client zero" for Copilot, Cognizant has been able to refine Copilot and agentic solutions to drive exceptional value and enterprise-scale innovation for its clients – going beyond productivity gains and helping organizations rewire how they access data, make decisions, and scale innovation.

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, said, "We're experiencing the largest infrastructure investment in tech history, with companies investing hundreds of billions annually into AI infrastructure. As an AI builder company, our mission is to bridge the gap between these investments and extract business value, ensuring our associates and clients benefit from Generative AI."

Infosys boasts one of the world's largest Copilot deployments, with a structured approach to infusing AI into daily workflows. The company has integrated Microsoft's Intelligence Layer with Infosys Topaz Fabric and Infosys Cobalt, and is operationalizing multi-agent workflows and building a future-ready operating model.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said, "By deploying Copilot at scale and embedding AI deeply into our operating model for Infosys Topaz, we are shifting from traditional workflows to a human+ agent powered AI-first enterprise. This transformation is enhancing agility, elevating insight-driven decision-making, and positioning Infosys at the forefront of innovation—enabling global enterprises to drive value at scale from AI-powered transformations."

TCS is also partnering with Microsoft to transform Sales, Human Resources, and Finance functions through AI. The company is democratizing tools like M365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot to help internal technology and operations teams autogenerate code and digitize processes. According to TCS, all its employees now have a personalized AI Coach, and Microsoft was a key partner in the recent global hackathon involving over 281,000 participants.

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said, "We are building a future-ready organization. Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, operations, and client value delivery. TCS has equipped tens of thousands of its professionals with Microsoft AI solutions. Microsoft Cloud, data, and AI technologies are integral to our business transformation."

Wipro has entered a three-year strategic partnership with Microsoft, with teh launch of Microsoft Innovation Hub at Wipro's Partner Labs in Bengaluru. With over 50,000 Copilot licenses deployed and more than 25,000 employees upskilled in Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies, Wipro is embedding agentic AI across workflows to empower knowledge workers, enhance customer experience, and boost productivity.

Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro Intelligence, our unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, is helping us deliver game-changing outcomes that are reshaping how enterprises work and compete in the AI era. Our partnership with Microsoft amplifies this vision, accelerating the adoption of agentic AI and unlocking value for our clients and us."
