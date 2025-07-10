Microsoft Plans to Invest USD 4 Billion for AI Education The initiative arrives amid growing scrutiny of the role AI tools particularly classroom chatbots like Microsoft's Copilot will play in education

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Microsoft announced it will invest over USD 4 billion in AI education, aiming to train millions of individuals through schools, community colleges, nonprofits, and its newly launched Microsoft Elevate Academy. The academy intends to certify at least 20 million people in AI-related skills.

"Microsoft will serve as an advocate to ensure that students in every school across the country have access to AI education," said Brad Smith, Microsoft's President, in a statement on Sunday. The company, however, did not specify how the USD 4 billion will be distributed between grants and in-kind technology services.

The initiative arrives amid growing scrutiny of the role AI tools particularly classroom chatbots like Microsoft's Copilot will play in education. While tech firms promise enhanced learning, some researchers caution that over-reliance on AI may diminish critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

To support educators in this transition, the American Federation of Teachers representing 1.8 million members is establishing a national AI training centre, bolstered by USD 23 million in funding from Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Microsoft's move follows a broader industry pledge, with firms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Nvidia, and OpenAI committing to support AI education in schools as part of a White House initiative. Amazon, for instance, announced its "AI Ready" programme last year to offer free AI training to 2 million people.

Reflecting on the rapid changes brought by AI, Smith added, "Coding changed the work of software developers, but it didn't change every profession. AI probably will, so we need to move faster for AI than we did for computer science."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Meta Invests Billions in World's Largest Eyewear Company After Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Success

The deal arrives one month after Meta debuted new Oakley Meta AI smart glasses in partnership with the eyewear company.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

BlueEarth, ResponsAbility, Franklin Templeton Back Varthana with INR 159 Cr Debt Funding

The company plans to deploy the capital towards expanding its network of affordable private schools and integrating solar and renewable energy infrastructure in these institutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ANSR Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to Establish GCC Campus in Visakhapatnam

The ambitious project is expected to generate over 10,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years, tapping into the region's growing talent ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Smartworks Raises INR 174 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and cover general corporate expenses.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Partners Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Infinity Fincorp for INR 1,950 Cr

Infinity is expected to deploy the INR 600 crore primary infusion to accelerate branch rollouts, enhance technology platforms, and improve customer onboarding and experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff