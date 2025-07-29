Microsoft Rolls Out 'Copilot Mode' on Edge This update arrives as tech giants and startups alike push aggressively into AI-powered web tools

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft has introduced a new "Copilot Mode" for its Edge browser, aiming to enhance users' web experience through artificial intelligence. The feature helps streamline tasks like grouping searches by topic, comparing information across multiple tabs, and reducing the need to manually switch between windows.

This update arrives as tech giants and startups alike push aggressively into AI-powered web tools. Google recently launched an "AI Mode" in Chrome, while Perplexity AI introduced its own AI-first browser called Comet. OpenAI is also reportedly developing an AI-driven browser, signalling growing momentum in this space.

The broader AI infrastructure ecosystem is also seeing major shifts. Scale AI, a key data labelling company, recently lost several high-profile clients, including Google and OpenAI, after its CEO Alexandr Wang was hired by Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Labs division. This leadership change has raised concerns about data confidentiality and competitive exposure.

Microsoft's move reflects the intensifying battle among tech players to define the future of browsing through AI-driven experiences.
